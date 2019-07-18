Bossier City police seeks help finding missing autistic boy

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, autistic, teenage boy.

Jaborion Davis, 13, was last seen at his home, along the 4800 block of Shed Rd., just before 1 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey and red basketball shorts, and black and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Davis is described as being between 5’3” and 5’5 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone having any information should immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8665.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.