Bossier City Police seeks help finding runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are asking for help from the public to find a missing teenager that ran away from home Tuesday Morning.

According to BCPD, 15-year-old Trinitee Aych ran away from her home on Boone Street in Bossier City early Tuesday morning.

Police say Trinitee was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word PINK on the front and carrying a purple backpack. Trinitee wears two gold necklaces, one with a Bible verse and one with a heart symbol.

Trinitee is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Detectives have information that Trinitee may be in the Rasberry Lane area of Shreveport, LA.

Anyone who may have information on Trinitee Aych’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

