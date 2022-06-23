BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council has postponed the redistricting public hearing until July 5 to allow the public more time to provide input on the redistricting proposal.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon but that coincided with the regular city council meeting at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council Chambers at 620 Benton Road.

Community members will have the opportunity to give feedback about reapportionment map two or submit alternative proposals.

The current district lines for Bossier City and proposed map two will be on display for the public to review at the Municipal Complex Lobby, 620 Benton Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will remain available for viewing until the reapportionment ordinance is adopted.

Citizens can submit written comments to the City Clerk’s Office at 620 Benton Road until July 5 at noon.