Bossier City releases artist rendering of new painting scheme for patriotic water tower

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Officials in Bossier City have released an artist rendering of the new painting scheme for the water tower on Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard.

The patriotically themed water tower features a salute to first responders, topped off with a silhouette of a B-52 in a nod to Barksdale Air Force Base.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, this water tower will be rehabilitated and the new paint scheme will continue Bossier City’s honoring of our Military and First Responders.

In October 2020, Bossier City won TNEMEC’s People’s Choice Award for Tank of the Year, beating out 300 other water tank nominations.