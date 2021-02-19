Bossier City remains under boil advisory, number of customers requesting shut-offs rising

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory issued for all Bossier City water customers remains in effect until further notice.

The number of customers requesting service shut-offs is also continuing to rise.

According to the City of Bossier City’s water system, the Utility Department is doing up to 400 cut-offs of water service to customers each day, these cut-offs are done when requested by the customer. The city anticipates that these calls will continue through the next few days and will continue to assist customers with water shut offs, when requested.

There are also no big major water lines that have ruptured, only small lines within neighborhoods and the Utility Department is responding to these, as quickly as possible.

Once the temperatures continues to rise above the freeze mark, more people will begin to turn off water, which is dripping and running to prevent their pipes from freezing and the city’s pressure will gradually begin to rise and this problem will begin to subside.

Bossier’s water plant is producing approximately 25 million gallons of water, which is being used daily during this unprecedented event. The plant production is keeping up with the demand.

Thursday night, the Town of Benton saw a slight increase in the water available in their main system, this will hopefully allow more water pressure and will allow more water to go to outlying areas, such as the Town of Benton.

All customers are encouraged to maintain the boil advisory which is in place until the system allowed to regain full pressure and proper testing can take place to assure the normal water quality and quantity are obtained.

If you need assistance for a cut-off of your water service, call (318) 741-8370 or (318) 741-8371.

All trash pick up is also suspended for this week and will resume regular pickup on Monday, Feb. 22.