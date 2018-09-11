Bossier City remembers lives lost in 9/11 attack

Seventeen years ago today the nation stood still watching the news as our country was being attacked. Today in Bossier city a memorial ceremony was held in honor of 9/11.

People gathered at the Bossier Civic Center, to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The City of Bossier and the organization Keep Bossier Beautiful hosted the memorial, which also honored first responders.

A third grader from Bellaire Elementary recited his essay ‘What is a Hero?’

Retired National Guardsmen Ted Cox gave the keynote speech speaking in detail on how 9/11 unfolded.

Bossier Mayor Lo Walker felt a personal connection to the speech,”Im afraid if we don’t have these memorial services people may forget that our nation was attacked on our on soul, in our own back yard by terrorist 17 years ago.”

The annual event started in 2003. There is a permanent memorial at the Municipal Complex remembering 9/11.