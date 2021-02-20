Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Bossier City Saturday: Turn off dripping water faucets; Boil Advisory remains in place

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and City of Bossier’s Utility Department are requesting as outdoor temperatures rise above 32 degrees on Saturday that all customers suspend the use of any water that may be dripping in their properties for freeze prevention.  

Walker said water customers should turn off any water that is running because temperatures for the next coming days will be above 32 and will not require any freeze prevention. 

This will allow for improved water system pressure. Workers at the utility company have already repaired seven water leaks, and are repairing water main services as leaks are reported.

The city will continue to cut-off water service when customers request them to do so. Approximately, 1200 water services have been turned off since Saturday, as the city continues to do 300-400 cut-off per day.  To request water turn off service, call (318) 741-8371.

The city-wide Boil Advisory remains in effect, which will remain in place until the system regains full water-pressure and testing can take place to assure the normal water quality and quantity are obtained. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

YOUR LATEST WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss