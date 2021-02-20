Bossier City Saturday: Turn off dripping water faucets; Boil Advisory remains in place

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and City of Bossier’s Utility Department are requesting as outdoor temperatures rise above 32 degrees on Saturday that all customers suspend the use of any water that may be dripping in their properties for freeze prevention.

Walker said water customers should turn off any water that is running because temperatures for the next coming days will be above 32 and will not require any freeze prevention.

This will allow for improved water system pressure. Workers at the utility company have already repaired seven water leaks, and are repairing water main services as leaks are reported.



The city will continue to cut-off water service when customers request them to do so. Approximately, 1200 water services have been turned off since Saturday, as the city continues to do 300-400 cut-off per day. To request water turn off service, call (318) 741-8371.

The city-wide Boil Advisory remains in effect, which will remain in place until the system regains full water-pressure and testing can take place to assure the normal water quality and quantity are obtained.