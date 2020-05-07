Bossier City Sheriff, Pastor shares virtual message for National Day of Prayer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Day of Prayer scheduled for Thursday has been changed due to COVID-19 and Governor John Bel Edwards’s stay-at-home order.

According to the news release, the event was going to be held at Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City.

BPSO says as part of the governor’s proclamation nobody can meet in large a gathering, so Sheriff Whittington and hosting Pastor Randy Harper of Bellaire Baptist sent out a message and prayer in honor of National Day f Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.

