SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Surge Entertainment, owned by retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is set to open to the public at its new Bossier City location Friday.

First announced in April 2021, the family entertainment venue was built over the past year inside a renovated space at the property formerly occupied by Virginia College at the Pierre Bossier Mall.

The Bossier City Surge Entertainment location will include upscale traditional and VIP bowling, high-tech arcades and prize stores, immersive sports simulators, multi-story laser tag arenas, suspended ropes courses, soft-play areas, ninja obstacle courses, climbing features, and even zip-lining.

It will also feature a Surge Prime Bistreaux restaurant and large full-service bars with 22-foot HD Screens surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports viewing, as well as multiple private party rooms for events.

The facility was originally expected to create 100 jobs. However, General Manager Blaine Chapman said Monday that he has hired over 120 employees and is still looking to hire more.