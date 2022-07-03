COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City teen has died in a UTV crash in Red River Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on Clear Springs Church Road north of LA Hwy 155 in Coushatta. LSP Troopers investigating the fatal crash say 13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak was driving a 2008 Can-Am UTV west on Clear Springs Church Road when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a fence then a tree before overturning.

Both Sobolak and an adult passenger were unrestrained and were thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sobolak was taken to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle,” state police said in a statement. “Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.”

Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes in 2022, resulting in 20 deaths, according to Louisiana State Police.