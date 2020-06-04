Bossier City to reopen playgrounds, spray parks, recreation centers, & swimming pools

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced Thursday that playgrounds, spray parks, and recreation centers will reopen to the public Friday, June 5, and swimming pools will open Monday, June 8.

According to the City of Bossier City, Parks and Recreation personnel were working Thursday morning to disinfect playground equipment in preparation for reopening playgrounds.

Residents are encouraged to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines by staying at least six feet apart, wearing masks, and regularly washing hands or using hand sanitizer. The playground equipment will be disinfected daily. Recreation centers will reopen with an occupancy limit of 50 people per the state’s Phase 3 requirements.

Bossier City Parks and Recreation’s Allan Cason uses the Bossier City Fire Department’s backpack sprayer to disinfect the playground at Patricia Park. (Photo: City of Bossier City)

Bossier City officials say public swimming pools will be available for open swim only. There will be no swimming lessons and no scheduled daycare field trips. Swimmers will be required to practice six feet of social distancing. Daily public swim fees are $2 for adults and $1 for children (17 years and under).

The summer hours of operations at each pool will be as follows:

Shed Road Pool – 4208 Shed Road

Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Mike Wood Park Pool – 2200 Dennis Street

Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

