Bossier City to stream annual 9/11 Remembrance ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Bossier City is teaming up with the Chamber of Commerce to hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony online Friday.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Liberty Garden at 620 Benton Road, between the police and fire departments.
People wishing to watch the ceremony may do so by going to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BossierChamber, where the ceremony will be streamed live.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.