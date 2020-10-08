Bossier City water may smell, taste different due to disinfectant change

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you live in Bossier City you may soon notice some changes in your drinking water.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 the City of Bossier City will temporarily change the drinking water disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine as part of the Public Utility Department’s routine preventative maintenance procedures.

The routine chlorine maintenance is part of the nitrification control plan. This best management practice is a proactive measure to ensure nitrification is eliminated.

The process is expected to last 45 days. Residents may notice open fire hydrants throughout the city during this period as required to flush the water distribution system.

Possible noticeable effects:

There may be discoloration or cloudiness in the water.

Possibly a slight chlorine odor or taste. If this is experienced you may want to run the water through the tap until it clears.

Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets may also occur.

Is the water safe to drink?

Yes, the water is safe to drink throughout this process. Any odor and color issues will be a nuisance only, which will subside as the flushing is completed.

Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis should consult their doctor about any necessary changes in their residual disinfectant neutralization procedures.

Customers utilizing the water for aquariums should monitor both free and combined chlorine residuals.

Residents may call (318) 741-8466 during regular business hours with any questions regarding this process. After regular business hours, please call (318) 425-4411.

