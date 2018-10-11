Bossier City water tests positive for brain-eating amoeba

The Louisiana Department of Health says water samples taken from Bossieer City tested positive for brain-eating amoeba.

The water samples that tested positive for Naegleria fowleri, were taken from sites in the southern part of Bossier.

The Bossier City’s Utilities Department is currently conducting a free chlorine flush of its entire water distribution system that will get rid of the amoeba.

The flush, which began today, is expected to last for about 60 days.

People can’t get infected with the brain-eating amoeba by drinking water.