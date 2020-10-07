Bossier City water tower in the running for ‘Tank of the Year’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The newly painted Bossier City water tower is up for “Tank of the Year.”

The Bossier City water tower is one of the top 5 finalists in the Tnemec Company, Inc. 2020 Tank of the Year competition.

The tank was recently painted to honor first responders and has already been getting a lot of buzz around the city as a mark of hometown spirit.



Source: Bossier City Police Department

Anyone that wants to vote for the Bossier City water tank can do so here.

The 2020 Tank of the Year winner will be announced on Oct. 23.

