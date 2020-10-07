Bossier City water tower in the running for ‘Tank of the Year’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Bossier City Police Department

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The newly painted Bossier City water tower is up for “Tank of the Year.”

The Bossier City water tower is one of the top 5 finalists in the Tnemec Company, Inc. 2020 Tank of the Year competition.

The tank was recently painted to honor first responders and has already been getting a lot of buzz around the city as a mark of hometown spirit.

Source: Bossier City Police Department

Anyone that wants to vote for the Bossier City water tank can do so here.

The 2020 Tank of the Year winner will be announced on Oct. 23.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss