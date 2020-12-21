Bossier City woman killed in East Texas crash after driving on wrong side of the road

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Bossier City woman, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, was killed after she collided with a pickup truck in East Texas.

According to a preliminary DPS report, shortly after 1 a.m. Friday troopers responded to a crash on HWY 80 just half a mile west of Hallsville.

20-year-old Valerie Helena Graves was driving east on the wrong side of the road in a 2003 Dodge Neon. Graves hit a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by 18-year-old Brice Leighton Cooper, of Longview.

Graves died at the scene.

Cooper was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.