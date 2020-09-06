Bossier City’s Parkway and Panther Drive Boil Advisory lifted

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Boil Advisory issued Thursday for a small area of Bossier City for customers along Parkway Drive and Panther Drive has been rescinded.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure, after what the city called a “scheduled emergency water main repair” was executed in that area.

The water has now been tested by the DHH and deemed safe for consumption.

