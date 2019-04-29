Bossier clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Clerks at three Bossier City stores have been cited for selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

On April 26 agents with the Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force checked eight stores and found that three were not in compliance with the law and sold alcohol to minors:

Exxon Food Fast, 1930 Airline Drive, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

Thrifty Liquor, 1450 Airline Drive, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

Thrifty Liquor, 3000 East Texas Street, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

These five stores that were in compliance with the law and did not sell alcohol to those under the age of 21 were:

Valero, 1975 Airline Drive, Bossier City (No Sale)

Kangaroo Express, 1980 Airline Drive, Bossier City (No Sale)

Vincent General Store, 1000 North Gate Road, Bossier City (No Sale)

Chevron Food Mart, 1604 Airline Drive, Bossier City (No Sale)

Circle K, 2470 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City (No Sale)

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “We point out those stores and clerks who commit a crime by selling alcohol to underage buyers and we want to do the same in a positive way for those stores that do the right thing. Compliance with the law and safety of our young people is our goal.”