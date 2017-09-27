Bossier collecting baby items for hurricane victims

For the next two weeks, the Bossier City Fire Department’s Central Station office will serve as Bossier Parish’s collection point for donated relief items to help victims of Hurricane Maria.

It’s all part of a statewide effort coordinated by the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to establish collection sites in each parish to gather relief supplies to help those in Puerto Rico who were devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Upon being contacted by the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness about the need for a collection site, Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone didn’t hesitate to offer up the Central Station office.

“We want to do what we can to help the citizens of Puerto Rico during this time of need,” said Chief Zagone. “I encourage all Bossier residents to join us in this relief effort by donating these much needed supplies.”

From now until October 11, 2017 the public can drop of any of the following specific items in original, unopened packages at the Central Station office at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road during regular weekday businesses hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Diapers

New baby bottles with nipples/bottles with liners

Diaper cream

Infant formula (powder, no liquids please)

Baby wipes

Feminine hygiene products (tampons, pads, napkins, panty liners)

Members of the Louisiana National Guard will collect the donated goods for shipment Puerto Rico.