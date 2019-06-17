Bossier community placed under boil advisory due to repairs

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in a certain part of Bossier Parish.

On Monday afternoon officials with the Village Water System announced that a boil advisory had been issued after a valve was installed on the main water line in the Princeton area.

The boil advisory includes 906 Highway 614 through 1533 Highway 614, all of Stewart Rd. and all of Baker Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.



—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.