Bossier cop busted

A Bossier City police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for a misdemeanor over the weekend.

Michael Hardesty, 44, was arrested by citation Friday night for disturbing the peace after he was involved in a disturbance with 44-year-old Audrey Seeger at the Stage in the 1200 block of Dixie Overland Rd.

Seeger, who is employed by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, was also cited on the same charge.

Both Hardesty and Seeger were off duty at the time of the incident.

Hardesty is currently on routine paid administrative leave. The investigation into the incident remains on going and additional charges are possible.

Hardesty has been employed by the Bossier City Police Department since 2005.