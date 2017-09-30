Bossier cop fired

Bossier City Chief of Police Shane McWilliams has terminated the employment of a police officer.

Michael Hardesty, 44, was terminated Friday for violating police department policy in connection with his arrest after he was involved in a disturbance at a local entertainment venue on September 15, 2017.

Hardesty and his girlfriend Audrey Seegers were initially arrested by citation on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after both were involved in a disturbance at the Stage in the 1200 block of Dixie Overland Road. A follow up criminal investigation conducted by the Bossier City Police Department resulted in both being arrested by citation on an additional misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse battery.

Following the arrests an administrative investigation was conducted by the BCPD’s Internal Affairs division in accordance with Louisiana Revised Statute 40:2531. That investigation determined Hardesty had violated the police department’s code of conduct.

Hardesty had been employed by the Bossier City Police Department since 2005.