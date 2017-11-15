Bossier council review drinking ordinance

Bossier City Council meets to discuss an ordinance which would allow people to drink in public. It will allow people who buy a drink at businesses in the downtown area the freedom to roam and shop, but only in certain areas such as the board walk. If passed the board walk plans to have signs indicating designated drinking districts. The president of the council says their main concern is public safety. “I’m all for increasing sales and making our economy grow, I just think safety and policing is real important” says President Jeffery Darby. If passed, businesses would have to file an application through the Bossier Police Department. And there is a 16 ounce cup limit on how much alcohol people can take away.