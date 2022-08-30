BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens.

Amyiah Davis, 17, ran away from a local youth shelter. She was last seen on Aug. 25. She was wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms, and yellow crocs. Police say she is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport.

Sixteen-year-old Mariah Venious ran away from her home in the 2200 block of Shed Rd. on Aug. 15. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts. She recently shaved her head. According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, she is known to frequent the Scott St. area in Bossier City.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip online through their website. You can also submit information through the P3tips app.

The website and app allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information or answer questions anonymously. Information leading to locating the runaway teens may be eligible for a reward.