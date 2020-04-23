Bossier deputies hand out nearly 20,000 protective masks

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they handed out nearly 20,000 masks Thursday morning to parish residents.

DaGabrielle Paul was one of the thousands of residents taking part in the giveaway.

“Thank you Lord, Yes! Somebody is looking out for us” said Paul.

Residents say the masks are needed, since they can’t be found in stores.

“It’s very important. We’ve been trying to figure out how we were going to get some. You can’t buy them” said Richard Kobelt.

Distribution will also continue Friday at those same Bossier locations from NOON to 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, April 24, from noon to 4:30 p.m., deputies, staff, and Posse will be at the same four locations to distribute to residents:

· Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City

· ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City

· Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett Street, Plain Dealing

· *** Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru,” 196 Burt Boulevard, Benton

Additionally, the Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru” will have masks available (as supplies last) on Monday—Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The large supply of 53,500 face masks were provided to Bossier Parish and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by the Hanes clothing company to slow the spread of the virus. This is part of a total donation of 2,074,000 masks that Hanes provided to all parishes throughout Louisiana for distribution to their respective parish residents. Each parish received a number of masks based on a percentage of their population.

“We are very grateful to Hanes for making these protective face masks for our Bossier residents,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Every effort we can make to slow the spread of this virus is important, and I encourage our residents to help us as we fight this invisible enemy.”

These masks can be washed and reused.

