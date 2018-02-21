Bossier deputies monitor roadways; emphasize safety

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ll continue their assessment of roadways in the parish to make sure drivers stay safe during the heavy rain.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a small section at the 1100 block of Winfield Road (just east of Coastal Drive) in the Haughton area was closed due to standing water.

Deputies will also be out and about tonight assessing the situation as more rain is expected.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Posse crews were out earlier today assisting Bossier City Police Department with their road closures and traffic concerns.

Deputies advise motorists with these safety tips:



* Give yourself plenty of time as they travel the roadways.

* Don’t drive around barricades.

* Do not drive through standing water on roads or in parking lots.

* Be safe – “Turn around, don’t drown,” when approaching high water.

* Call 965-2203 to reach your Sheriff’s Office with concerns.

Also, sandbags are available for pick up from several locations throughout the city and parish. Six sandbag containers will be set up at five locations around the parish:

• Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department Maintenance Facility, 410 Mayfield St., Benton.

• South Bossier Fire District #2, 3551 Highway 527, Elm Grove.

• Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Highway 80, Haughton.

• Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto.

• Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.

Bossier City residents can pick up sandbags from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the city’s Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.