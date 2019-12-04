Bossier deputies recover body floating in Red River

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a middle-aged white man was recovered from the Red River Wednesday morning by Bossier Parish marine units, just two miles south of Red River South Marina.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fisherman contacted deputies around 8:45 a.m. to report what he believed to be a body floating in the Red River.

BPSO marine patrol deputies were already working on a separate incident by retrieving a boat that had sunk in the river on Saturday, so they quickly went to the location to investigate.

BPSO says patrol deputies established an incident command site at the marina around the same time. Both detectives and crime scene investigators launched with marine units to retrieve the body and bring it back to shore.

The coroner’s office arrived on the scene and took possession of the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Bossier detectives say they are continuing their investigation to identify the man and find out what happened, pending the coroner’s report.

