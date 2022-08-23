BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day’s work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the property of the daughter of a BPSO employee who found a three-foot alligator outside. The sheriff’s office says deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fishers and wrestled with the alligator that wandered onto the property of Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence.

Police say deputies were able to safely subdue the scaly “suspect” before anyone could get hurt.

“Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring.”

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies wrestled an alligator in Benton.

The deputies relocated and released the alligator into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton.