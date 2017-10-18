Bossier discusses pay raises and armored ambulances

Bossier City begins to approve their budget for next year and it includes a boost in pay for city employees. There’s also a measure to spend money for a new type of extreme safety feature.

Bossier officials said several departments found ways to cut their costs so it allows employees to get a raise. While the fire chief is asking for separate funding for an armored vehicle.

The city is switching health care providers from United Health Care to Blue Cross Blue Shield to save money without losing services.

“So we’re not seeing any increase in health care coverage or cost expenditures for next year,” said Mark Natale, Bossier City Public Information Officer.

Coupled with additional department savings, city employees will get a two percent raise. Their last raise was in 2016. It won’t apply for those hired this year or those who got a promotion this year with a raise. Along with police and fire personnel who get annual two percent pay raises mandated by the state. The council is also reviewing the Fire Chief Brad Zagone’s request to purchase an 375-thousand-dollar armored ambulance. Money would come out of the EMS Capital Contingency fund.

“So the fire department has been looking at this type of vehicle, then Las Vegas happened,” Natale said.

Natale said many of the deaths in the Las Vegas shooting were related to injuries that could have been treated on the scene, however first responders couldn’t get to them in time. This ambulance is bullet-proof and would allow fire personnel to drive into an active shooter situation to get injured people out.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve had to come to this and think of this kind of response, but like the chief told the council yesterday, hope we don’t ever have to utilize this type of vehicle but good to know we have it in the fleet in case we did,” Natale said.

Bossier has an agreement with Shreveport so the armored vehicle could be used for both cities.

The council will make their final approval for the budget and ambulance on November 7.

