Bossier drive-by shooting injures one

An afternoon drive-by shooting in Bossier City has left one man recovering at University Health Hospital.

According to Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Mark Natalie, BCPD officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. today on a street near the Boardwalk.

The victim was walking in the 400 block of Montgomery Street when a black Nissan drove by and fired shots, hitting the victim in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital, but the suspect fled the scene.

Bossier Police are investigating the shooting, and ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspects contact Bossier Crime Stoppers.