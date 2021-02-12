Bossier drive-in movie theater reschedules Valentine’s event due to winter weather

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is rescheduling its Valentine’s Day Weekend Drive-In Movies event due to inclement winter weather coming to the ArkLaTex.

Event planners say “The Princess Bride” will be presented on Friday, Feb. 19, “The Notebook” on Saturday, Feb. 20, and ending the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 21 with “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Showtime is 7:00 p.m. nightly.

The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, La. 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena).

Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now here.