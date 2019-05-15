Bossier drug task force takes down alleged dealer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force arrested a Bossier City man Tuesday for possession and distribution of three different types of illegal drugs.

Jermaine D. Dennis, 38, of the 4900 block of O’Keefe Street in Bossier City was arrested just after noon Tuesday after narcotics agents found numerous drugs, two scales, and a firearm when they executed a search warrant at his residence.

Dennis was charged with Possession of Schedule I (MDMA – Ecstasy) with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with a Firearm.

He was transported and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He is being held on a $55,000.

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and police officers with the Bossier City Police Department.