Bossier emergency officials hold briefing on coronavirus

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency officials in Bossier Parish hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Bossier EOC office, along with Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and officials from Bossier City and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

“These leaders have been on numerous conference calls about the COVID-19 virus. As you know, all of these agencies and entities, as well as the public in general, have taken preventive measures to stop the spread of this contagious virus,” said a statement released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. “We recognize there are lots of questions about compliance with the governor’s proclamations, CDC and White House recommendations, and school-related concerns, and of course, how Bossier residents to come together and fight this virus together.”

Downey was limited on information about guidelines for the school system. He said they don’t have solid answers and promotion requirements and graduation days have yet to be determined.

“Nobody can predict the length that we can be impacted or the restrictions that will be in place or when they will be lifted. We will adjust.”

Due to this ongoing situation Sheriff Whittington says prisoners in Bossier Parish facilities will receive one free phone call a week and there will be no transferring of inmates.

