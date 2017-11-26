Bossier farmers market hosts the Bossier Makers Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A weak frontal boundary is passing through the ArkLaTex this morning. We may see a few isolated showers early in the day, and warm temperatures through the middle of the week.

Temperatures in most areas will be in the low 60s this morning, then warming into the mid and upper 70s later this afternoon. It will be one of the warmer days we've had so far in 2020. Wind will be out of the west for much of the day at 5 to 10 miles per hour.