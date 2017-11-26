Breaking News
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana

Bossier farmers market hosts the Bossier Makers Fair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The atmosphere at the Bossier City farmers market was a little different today.
They were hosting a makers fair, featuring artists, crafters, and food vendors from the area.
The goal is to encourage growth in the arts community and offer support for local craftsmen and women.
Chris Graham the market manager says, “this is a lot of theses peoples lively hood, so it’s their only opportunity to set up and sell directly to the public no middle man, no shipping charges, just things like that, and it supports our local community, like i said these dollars stay here local.”
Today was the last day of the Bossier Farmers Markets until April 7.
The next Bossier Makers Fair will be in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss