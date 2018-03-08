Bossier Fire Dept. using ‘flu-killing’ machine

Bossier first responders are using new technology to fight the spread of infectious diseases.

The fire department is using the device to decontaminate their ambulances. It’s called an Aeroclave.

Hospitals are using them and the Bossier EMS is buying more to stop the spread of the flu outbreak. They hook it up to their ambulance truck and it atomizes the inside. It sprays a mist that disinfects the area where the patient rides without harming any of the electronics. The department is using it at least once a week to kills any germs that easily spread and cause disease.

“The flu was horrible as everyone knows this year. So if we can keep it located in the back of the truck and killed it every time we have it back there, it just helps us to not take home stuff and then for the next patient there’s no chance of them getting it either,” said Duxie William Scott Jr. assistant chief EMS Bossier City Fire Department.

The department bought the first sets about two years ago during the Ebola outbreak. They’ve purchased more when several crew members came down with the flu earlier this year. They said when at least five fire fighters are out sick it can effect public safety. Since then they’ve used it to disinfect the entire department.

The fire department currently has five and plans to order six more. The Aeroclaves have also been used at City Hall to make sure workers don’t get sick either.