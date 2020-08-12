Bossier firefighters respond to shed fire in Greenacres neighborhood

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters investigate the cause of a fire Tuesday night in Bossier City.

Responders were called to the 2500 block of Northside Drive around 11 p.m. on reports of a backyard fire.

When units arrived on the scene, flames and smoke could be seen from behind a home coming from a burning shed.

The fire was successfully extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

