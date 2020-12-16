Bossier first responders recognized for peacefully ending standoff

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council recognized first responders Tuesday for their role in peacefully ending a standoff earlier this month involving an armed man wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Bossier Fire were all recognized for their efforts that ultimately ended with the man being taken into custody without incident after a chase and armed standoff December 3 that ended on Airline Drive, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council commended all responding to public safety agencies for their efforts.