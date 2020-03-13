Bossier government, emergency officials set for briefing on coronavirus response

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish and city officials will hold a Unified Command Meeting on Friday to discuss preparation and response to COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The meeting at the Bossier Emergency Operations Center will be closed to the public, but a media briefing is expected to immediately follow around 12 p.m.

As of Friday morning, there were 33 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana. Only one so far has been confirmed in Northwest Louisiana, in Caddo Parish.

The case is Caddo Parish is now one of 19 in Louisiana confirmed by state health officials as of late Thursday night. The other cases are in Jefferson, Lafourche, and Orleans parishes. Most of the cases, 15, are in Orleans.

Governor Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency in Louisiana on Wednesday when the number of cases jumped from six to 13. As of late Thursday night, the number of presumptive cases in the state had risen to 19.

Local government and emergency response officials are set for a similar briefing Friday on the Bossier side of the Red River. That briefing is set for 10 a.m. and they are expected to provide an update to the media immediately following.

