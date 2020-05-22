Bossier graduating seniors return to their high schools for proper goodbye

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish seniors will get a chance to return to their high schools to enjoy a graduation ceremony with their family and friends.

Bossier Parish Schools announced Friday that they will be “Bringing it Home” by giving the Class of 2020 a chance to return to their high schools where it all began and say a proper goodbye as they mark the end of their K-12 academic journey.

After realizing that the graduates would not be able to enjoy a commencement ceremony at the

CenturyLink Center as in previous years, Bossier school officials decided to schedule outdoor ceremonies at each high school’s stadium.

Graduation ceremonies will be moved to mid-June when group size restrictions further relax in Louisiana during its Phase II of reopening.

The date also enables many students joining the military the opportunity to participate before leaving to serve our country.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said, “We are excited about giving our graduates this unique experience to finish where they started, formed lasting friendships and made their mark. Our seniors have seen so much of their year derailed, and to award them the chance to return to their respective campuses one last time for a celebratory send-off just feels right.”

Proper social distancing will be observed for graduates and guests are encouraged to do the same. Masks are also encouraged, but not required.

Bossier Parish commencement exercises are as follows:

June 9 – Bossier High School at 6:30 p.m.

June 10 – Haughton High School at 7 p.m.

June 11 – Parkway High School at 6 p.m

June 12 – Benton High School at 7 p.m.

June 13 – Plain Dealing High School at 10 a.m.

June 13 – Airline High School at 8 p.m.

