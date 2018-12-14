Bossier heads toward finish line in 60+-day chlorine flush; will test for deadly amoeba next week

Bossier City residents may soon see an end to the chlorine flush that began Oct. 10, if test results prove the brain-eating amoeba found in the water supply in early October is no longer a threat.

City officials said today that on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, final samples of the water will be submitted to the state, which will test the water to ascertain whether it is safe.

The process usually only takes a couple of days, but a lower workforce during the holidays, could make it take a little longer.

In September, the Sligo Water System in south Bossier Parish tested positive for the amoeba, and it was learned the water in question had come from the Bossier City water supply.

Although the City first said Bossier water was safe, citing weekly chlorine residual reports that must be submitted weekly to the Office of Public Health’s Shreveport location weekly.

Despite those reports, the City announced it would conduct a 60-day chlorine flush beginning Oct. 15.

The flush, however, was moved up a few days after an Oct. 2 test conducted in the Golden Meadows subdivision in south Bossier City came back for the brain-eating amoeba.