Bossier High football game canceled after coronavirus exposure

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier High School’s final football game of the season has been canceled due to exposure to the coronavirus.

Bossier Parish School officials announced Wednesday that Bossier High’s game, which was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, will not take place after COVID-19 exposure within the football program.

The Bearkats were slated to play Vidalia High School, which has been notified.