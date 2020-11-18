The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Bossier High football game canceled after coronavirus exposure

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier High School’s final football game of the season has been canceled due to exposure to the coronavirus.

Bossier Parish School officials announced Wednesday that Bossier High’s game, which was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, will not take place after COVID-19 exposure within the football program.

The Bearkats were slated to play Vidalia High School, which has been notified.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss