Bossier high school football player tests positive for COVID-19, next 2 games canceled

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health has confirmed that a student on the Bossier High School football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bossier Schools was notified on Thursday which prompted team members to be quarantined and the next two games to be canceled.

Contact tracing is also underway at the school.

State health officials have determined the prescribed time period for quarantine, which will result in games not being played Oct. 9 against North Caddo or Oct. 16 versus Montgomery.

The quarantine will coincide with Bossier Schools’ previously scheduled Fall Break the week of Oct. 12-16.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said, “We wish the student who has contracted COVID a speedy recovery and are keeping close tabs on others who may be affected. We also want to remind parents if their child is ill, please do not send them to school before being checked out by a doctor or until they are free of symptoms.”

