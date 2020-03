UPDATE: The Boil Advisory issued Thursday for a small area of Bossier City has been lifted, after tests confirmed there was no contamination.

The Advisory was for residents along and adjacent to Debra Street and James Street.

Utility construction on Shed Road required a valve down to complete the work.

The Advisory was a precautionary measure and recommended those in the affected area to boil drinking water water for one minute before consuming it until the Advisory was rescinded.