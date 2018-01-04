Bossier man accused in first Shreveport homicide of the year

A Bossier City man now faces murder charges in the death of a man found shot to death inside a Shreveport home Wednesday evening.

Shreveport Police say just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers responded to an assault and battery call at a home on Southfield Road near Albertsons Grocery.

When officers arrived, they made contact 35-year-old Bryan Gibson who was standing outside the home. Unaware of Bryant’s alleged involvement in the matter, officers detained him and attempted to contact people inside the home.

When they made it inside, officers found the body of an adult white man suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name police are not yet releasing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit found a handgun along with other related evidence which they believe was material in the shooting.

Police believe a verbal argument between Gibson and the victim escalated, leading to Gibson to shoot the victim. Gibson now sits in the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder.