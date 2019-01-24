Bossier man behind bars for setting home on fire with 5-year-old inside

A Bossier City man accused of setting fire to a home occupied by a mother and her 5-year-old is now in custody.

On Thursday the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 45-year-old Bryan Walker in connection with a house fire in the 200 block of Johnson St. in Doyline.

Wednesday night Walker allegedly set a door wreath on fire following an argument with a woman who lived inside the home.

While the woman was trying to escape with her young child, she discovered the door wreath on fire with Walker standing in front of it.

The victim then tried to minimize the damage with a water hose before the fire department arrived, while Walker reportedly did nothing to help.

Walker was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on one count Aggravated Arson.

Additionally, Doyline Police arrested Walker for one count each of Domestic Abuse Battery and Disturbing the Peace.