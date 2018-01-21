Bossier man charged in death of 16-month-old

A Bossier City man is in custody after being arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of toddler.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Jacoby Wayne Davis, 34, of Bossier City Friday on a warrant charging him with second degree murder.

Davis is charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, 16-month old Kennedi Williams.

On Nov. 30, 2017 Bossier City police and fire department personnel were called to the apartment of Davis’ girlfriend at the Homewood Apartments in the 1800 block of East Texas Street in regard to the child being unresponsive. BCFD EMS personnel transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A subsequent investigation by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit along with autopsy results determined the child’s death to be a homicide due to blunt force trauma. Detectives continued their investigation over the ensuring weeks which lead them to obtain a warrant for Davis’ arrest.

Davis was taken into custody Friday in Shreveport at a residence in the 400 block of Egan Street.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a fugitive and was subsequently transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. His bond on the murder charge is set at $2 million.