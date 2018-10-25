Bossier man charged with raping three juveniles

A Bossier City man is being accused of sexual abusing three underage females.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Daniel E. Hedrick, 47, of Bossier City with one count of 1st degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and one count of aggravated crimes against nature. Detectives determined he sexually abused one pre-teen girl for a number of years and sexually assaulted two other pre-teen girls at various residences in Bossier City where he has lived over the past 10 years.

“I can only imagine how painful this is for these girls to come forward and talk about the horrific things they endured with this man,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “But their courage in telling their story helped us properly investigate this case, bring charges against this man, and help start the healing process for these girls. He will not harm then any longer.”

Sheriff Whittington also encourages other victims of sexual assault to tell a trusted adult and contact law enforcement. It’s the first step to healing…and locking up sex offenders.

Hedrick was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and booked on the sexual assault charges. He faces a $2,750,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.