Bossier man dies in Friday night motorcycle crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A 34-year-old Bossier City man is dead, after a crash in south Bossier City Friday night.

Marcus Richardson died after colliding with an SUV in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

Richardson was transported to Oschners LSU Health with severe injuries, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Bossier City Police responded to reports of the accident around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found Richardson suffering from severe injuries.

The Accident Investigation Team found Richardson was traveling south on Barksdale Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a mid-sized SUV, lost control of the motorcycle and slid.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The driver of the SUV was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the SUV driver. No citations were issued. It is unknown if there was impairment on Richardson’s part. The accident remains under investigation.

