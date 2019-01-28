Bossier man steals more than $180,000 by switching out barcode stickers

A Bossier City man pleaded guilty on January 7, 2019 to using a merchandise price changing scheme to steal almost $200,000 according to U.S. David C. Joseph.

Peter Stifner, 39, of Bossier City, Louisiana, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to three counts of wire fraud.

According to his guilty plea, Stifner conducted a scheme to steal merchandise from Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target.

He obtained barcode stickers of lower priced merchandise, brought the stickers into the stores and placed them over the barcodes of higher priced merchandise.

Stifner purchased merchandise at the lower price and would then resell it online for a profit.

As a result of his fraudulent activity, the defendant stole more than $180,000 during the course of the scheme.

Stifner faces up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for each count. The court set the sentencing date for May 2, 2019.



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.