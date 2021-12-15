Bossier Max inmates save parish money, help environment with new recycling program

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Inmates at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility are helping recycle cardboard waste produced at the parish prison, saving money for the parish and benefiting the environment.

The new recycling program is sponsored by the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A baler machine purchased by the parish police jury is currently crunching waste cardboard into bales at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Prison on Old Plain Dealing Road. Inmates at the facility provide the labor to transport materials from nearby facilities and operate the unit.

“We looked at this project about a year ago, maybe a year and a half ago,” said police jury purchasing manager Jim Firth. “I think it began because of the cost of trash here at the facility, and we were looking at ways to minimize those expenses.”

The $7,500 investment sits at the loading dock at the Bossier Parish Maximum Facility Prison. Each bale generates between 850 lbs. and 1100 lbs. of waste. Any revenue generated from renewed waste will be put back into the operating account to support the Keep Bossier Beautiful mission.

“These are our very first bells from this project, said Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director, Lynn Bryan. “And we’re hopeful there will be plenty more bales, not only because they can be recycled but because those resources will go back into our community to help maintain and keep our Bossier Parish looking good.”

“The inmates are doing all the work running the compactor and our maintenance superintendent is bailing everything and moving everything off to the side, once that process is in place and running well were going to bring in the next baler, and were going to start doing the cans,” said Firth.